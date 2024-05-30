Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 1.5%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.30 and last traded at $131.45. 4,950,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 19,348,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $659,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,329,382.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $659,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $74,329,382.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,557,543 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.