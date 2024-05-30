MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Up 5.2%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.24. 17,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 82,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

