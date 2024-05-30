Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after buying an additional 949,171 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after buying an additional 697,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,085,000 after buying an additional 600,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after buying an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $128.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.