Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $21.37 on Thursday. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MBCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

