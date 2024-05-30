MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Update

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a growth of 838.0% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,911,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MMEX Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS MMEX traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.00. 8,281,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,858,043. MMEX Resources has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.

MMEX Resources Company Profile

MMEX Resources Corporation engages in the development, financing, construction, and operation of solar-powered modular refineries producing clean fuels, hydrogen, and carbon capture. It intends to produce green and/or blue hydrogen with the option of hydrogen conversion to ammonia or methanol. MMEX Resources Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Austin, Texas.

