Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. Kinetik comprises about 0.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $113,183.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $441,445,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $113,183.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,095,803 shares of company stock worth $442,051,135. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNTK shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.03. 445,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,001. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.81. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Kinetik’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.95%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

