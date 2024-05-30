Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $4.04 Million Position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. 1,084,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.70. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
