Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 782,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,040,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 9.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $770,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,831,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $179,718,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.06. 6,465,852 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

