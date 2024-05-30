Monero Price Reaches $145.37 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.68 billion and approximately $61.03 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $145.37 or 0.00210140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,178.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $472.27 or 0.00682692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00122619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00043871 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00063262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00091540 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,443,385 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.