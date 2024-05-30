Monero Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Monero has a market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $45.95 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $142.61 or 0.00209853 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,956.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.95 or 0.00688599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00123149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00059641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00092049 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,443,240 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

