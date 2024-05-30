MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.89 million. MongoDB also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a sell rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $444.57.

MongoDB Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of MDB stock traded down $23.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.00. 4,233,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.38 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $275.76 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

