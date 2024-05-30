Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.70

Shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 8800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

Mongolia Growth Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$43.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

