Morgan Stanley Upgrades Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) to “Equal Weight”

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Expensify has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 80,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $157,761.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,967,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,463.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 418,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $652,775.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,434,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,717,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 80,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $157,761.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,967,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,463.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 831,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,169 and sold 812,672 shares valued at $1,444,580. Corporate insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Expensify by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

