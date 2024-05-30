Nano Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Nano has a total market cap of $168.92 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00001861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,108.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.86 or 0.00688402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00122220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00044125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00213032 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00090568 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

