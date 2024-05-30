Nano (XNO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.82 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00001878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $168.92 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,511.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $464.72 or 0.00688362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00123550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00044855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.70 or 0.00208409 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00058108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00091827 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

