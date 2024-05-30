nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.15, but opened at $28.52. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. nCino shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 227,262 shares traded.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $60,703,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $25,336,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $17,398,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2,388.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 83.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.57.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
