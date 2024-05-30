Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €88.50 ($96.20) and last traded at €88.50 ($96.20). Approximately 91,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €91.05 ($98.97).

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

