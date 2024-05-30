Nervos Network (CKB) Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $713.51 million and $25.89 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,937,242,105 coins and its circulating supply is 44,260,220,794 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

