NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45-6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.53 billion. NetApp also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.40-1.50 EPS.

Shares of NTAP traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.50. 3,610,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.00. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $118.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.69.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

