NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.800-7.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.69.

NetApp Trading Down 0.9 %

NTAP traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,647,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,057. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.00. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,540,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

