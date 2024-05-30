Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the April 30th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on STIM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Institutional Trading of Neuronetics
Neuronetics Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of Neuronetics stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 671,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.50. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.65.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Neuronetics Company Profile
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
