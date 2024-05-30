Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the April 30th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STIM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STIM

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

Neuronetics Stock Down 6.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 671,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.50. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.