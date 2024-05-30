New Gold (TSE:NGD) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.00

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 513538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities upgraded New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.76.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.06.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of C$258.98 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.2190332 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

