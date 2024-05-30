New Republic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $124.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,000,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,056,124. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.26 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.43 and a 200 day moving average of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.