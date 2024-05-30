New Republic Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.69. 618,535 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.58. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

