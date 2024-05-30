New Republic Capital LLC Has $485,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Republic Capital LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,638.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,449,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,700,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $647.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,702. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $664.25. The company has a market capitalization of $279.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.14.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,545 shares of company stock worth $40,704,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

