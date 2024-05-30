New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $728,000 Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.57. The stock had a trading volume of 398,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,932. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.98. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $239.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.