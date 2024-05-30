New Republic Capital LLC Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New Republic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,197. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

