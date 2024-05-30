NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Up 0.4%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.40. 192,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,437,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Marathon Capitl restated an "equal weight" rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.01.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $144,506,000 after purchasing an additional 774,665 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,161,433 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $125,176,000 after acquiring an additional 250,456 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 648,775 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,069,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,374 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

