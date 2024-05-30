Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $13.50

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $11.00. Noah shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 151,213 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $707.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Noah in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Noah by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Noah by 19.1% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 234,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Noah by 260.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Noah by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

