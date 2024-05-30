Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $23,572,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,675,000 after purchasing an additional 975,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 820,390 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWN opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

