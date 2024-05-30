Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Nordstrom updated its FY25 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

Nordstrom Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,304,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

