Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 68,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 512,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
Noront Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$612.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.09.
About Noront Resources
Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.
