NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$5.25 at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark upgraded NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.46.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

Shares of NWH.UN opened at C$5.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$3.89 and a 12-month high of C$7.96.

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.