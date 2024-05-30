NYL Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,329,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,373 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 41.9% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned about 3.03% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,032,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQD stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,274,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,898,189. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.67. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.