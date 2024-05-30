NYL Investors LLC Takes $4.01 Million Position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 143,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 45,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 67,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,170,000 after acquiring an additional 104,110 shares during the period.

IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.54. 1,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,575. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.83. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $30.53.

The IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of developed-market stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market-cap. IQSI was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

