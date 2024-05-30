Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53-2.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.400 EPS.

Okta Trading Up 5.5 %

Okta stock opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $90.21. Okta has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

