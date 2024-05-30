Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Up to $96.36

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $96.36, but opened at $100.94. Okta shares last traded at $93.18, with a volume of 1,654,491 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Okta Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.21.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Okta by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

