Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $631.0 million-$633.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.8 million. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.400 EPS.

Okta Trading Down 4.4 %

Okta stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.12. 1,903,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,090. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.98. Okta has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Westpark Capital raised Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.45.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

