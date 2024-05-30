Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Major Shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc Acquires 1,799 Shares

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 1,799 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $26,841.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 627,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,138.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 2,101 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $31,346.92.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 17,403 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $247,992.75.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Old Point Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Point Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

