Olistico Wealth LLC Buys 200 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.0% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 185.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.20. 539,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,913. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

