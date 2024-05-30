Olistico Wealth LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $343.35. 303,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,213. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $348.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

