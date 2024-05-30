Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 2,519 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ATI by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,054,000 after acquiring an additional 391,554 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ATI by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in ATI by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ATI by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after buying an additional 31,567 shares during the period.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

