Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 979 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Camtek by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,649 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,162,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Camtek by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 284,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 90,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Camtek by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 261,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk downgraded Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

CAMT stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.55. 588,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,122. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $109.49.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

