Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 203 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OEF traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.29. 167,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,695. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $254.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.