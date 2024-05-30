Olympiad Research LP Acquires Shares of 4,325 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,955 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth $35,745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,645,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axonics by 74.0% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 399,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 170,068 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

AXNX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.99. 119,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,155. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

