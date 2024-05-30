Olympiad Research LP Buys New Shares in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 943.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.84. 73,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.76 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.34 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSTL

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $482,319.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $482,319.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at $535,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $88,444.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,466.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.