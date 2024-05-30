Olympiad Research LP Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $693,985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $165,640,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $461,872,000 after acquiring an additional 390,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 343,205 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.98. 390,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,993. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.07 and its 200-day moving average is $140.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

