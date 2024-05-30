Olympiad Research LP Grows Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth $18,040,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 407.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 311,245 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 309,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,247,000 after acquiring an additional 271,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Adient by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,434,000 after purchasing an additional 196,857 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of Adient stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $27.51. 200,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,124. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.39.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

