Olympiad Research LP Has $231,000 Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Olympiad Research LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,311 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 467.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.1 %

CLF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.95. 2,373,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,431,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CLF shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

