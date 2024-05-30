Olympiad Research LP Has $442,000 Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Quanterix by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 366,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quanterix by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 131,195 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Boone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 568,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 56,466 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.36. 117,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,982. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

